Haryana Mob Lynching: 7 Arrested, Including 2 Minors, For Killing West Bengal Migrant Worker Over Beef Allegations In Charkhi Dadri; VIDEO

Chandigarh: Haryana police on Saturday claimed to have arrested seven persons for allegedly beating a migrant worker from West Bengal to death over the suspicion that he consumed beef. The shocking incident took place in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district on August 27.

Stating that the accused - two of whom are said to be juvenile - are suspected to have links with the cow vigilante groups, police said that further investigation into the incident is underway.

According to information, the victim, Sabir Malik, 22, who was alleged to have been beaten to death in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district on August 27. He had come to the state as a ragpicker and was living in Hansawas Khurd village with his wife and a two-year old daughter for the past about five years.

Police was informed by some youths of the village prior to the incident alleging that beef was being cooked and consumed by the victim. Even as the police reached the spot and seized the meat and sent it for testing, the accused had by then beaten the victim to death.

According to media reports, the accused have been identified as Abhishek, Mohit, Kamaljit, Sahil and Ravinder. The police held that a group of youths had caught a few ragpickers on August 27 in the said village, alleging they were consuming beef. Even though the police reached the spot and saw that meat was being cooked by a few persons in the kutcha hutments there, forensic and veterinary experts were called in to examine if it was beef. The report of the same was awaited, police said.

According to police, the accused had in the meantime caught Sabir and assaulted him to death. Stating that the body of the victim was handed over to his family members and other relatives after post mortem who performed his last rites on Friday.

Police held it, some relatives of Sabir alleged that he along with his friend Aseeruddin were called to a shop by the accused under the pretext of selling some plastic bottles etc, but assaulted both of them. While Aseeruddin managed to flee the spot, the accused took Sabir to a nearby area and beat him to death. Surajuddin Sarkar, the brother-in-law of the victim and the complainant in the case also reiterated the same in his complaint to the police.

Meanwhile, the police held that a special investigation team was constituted to nab the accused who nabbed them on Saturday. They were presented before a local court where they were sent to police remand, police said.

Media reports said that Sabir belonged to Miarbheri area of West Bengal’s north 24 Parganas and his family said that he had been away from home for the past five years and would visit home every six or seven months.