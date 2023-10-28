Javed Akhtar Recalls Proposing To A French Woman In Mumbai: Either Marry Me Or...'

Veteran Bollywood screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar recently revealed that there was a time in his life when he had developed feelings for a French woman and had even proposed marriage to her. He shared that he had met the woman back in 1977 on the sets of the Rajesh Khanna-starrer Tyaag.

Javed stated that the woman's name was Joseanne and after their meeting on the sets of Tyaag, their conversation lingered on his mind. Later, they met once again on the sets of Andaaz, and soon they became friends.

He shared that Joseanne was living in the Rex Hotel, near Taj Mahal hotel and she invited him to her place post shoot, where she then introduced him to her friends.

Javed recalls proposing to Joseanne

The veteran screenwriter revealed that they eventually grew quite close and fond of each other, and one day, Joseanne decided to stay back in Mumbai while her other friends left.

"From Taj till Bandra, the taxi used to charge Rs. 14. One day I realised what was happening. So I told her either she should go back or marry me," Javed revealed.

He went on to say that Joseanne wanted to go back but admitted she had no money. Javed then got her tickets with whatever money he had, and she eventually left the country.

Javed on meeting Joseanne 38 years later

While Javed later got married to Honey Irani, and then Shabana Azmi, his story with Joseanne did not end there.

He revealed that he crossed paths with Joseanne once again 38 years after their last meeting, when he was at the famed Kala Ghoda festival with Shabana.

"She told me that she has three daughters and next time I went to Paris I took gifts for everyone. Her partner and all three daughters had come to meet me because they knew about me," he shared.

He added that Joseanne even showed him the boarding pass of the flight which Javed helped her get 38 years ago.

