Javed Akhtar Praises Oppenheimer Amid Sex Scene Controversy: 'It's A Great Film'

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar recently praised Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and called it a 'great film'. He also schooled a troll who asked him to explain 'isotopes' on Twitter.

Javed Akhtar, who is quite active on the microblogging platform, shared his Oppenheimer review on Wednesday. "Watched Oppenheimer 6pm show at PVR Juhu today. It’s not just a good film but a great film…"

Reacting to his tweet, a user wrote, "Explain isotope please." However, Javed Akhtar was in no mood to ignore the troll who tried to mock his review of Oppenheimer.

He gave a befitting reply to the troll and also explained why knowing the meaning of isotopes is not necessary to watch the film. "It is the smallest unit of matter that has all the qualities of an element. But knowing this is not necessary to understand the film it is a story of a human being, who happens to be a scientist," he explained.

What is Oppenheimer sex scene controversy?

Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy in the lead role, has been in news as several people expressed disappointment over the sex scene featuring a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, considered a holy scripture by the Hindus.

The said scene has triggered online fury in India. A section of social media users also called out Christopher Nolan for hurting religious sentiments.

According to ANI, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to remove the controversial scene from Oppenheimer. Thakur has also warned stringent action against all CBFC members involved in approving the screening of the movie.

A few days back, a section of netizens have also pointed out the same and questioned the CBFC for allowing the release of this film without cutting a scene that can hurt religious sentiments.

Oppenheimer is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film, while Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, his ex-fiancée.

The cast also includes Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others.

The film was released on July 21, 2023, alongside Barbie, both generating huge craze among fans.

