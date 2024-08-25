Jatt & Juliet 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa's Film

Jatt & Juliet 3 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Jatt & Juliet 3 is a Punjabi romantic comedy film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on June 27, 2024, and will stream on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Jatt & Juliet 3 on OTT?

The upcoming film will be released on September 19, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Chaupal. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film and captioned, "Punjabi Aa Gye Oye! #DiljitDosanjh & #NeeruBajwa are back in the biggest Punjabi blockbuster ever! Get ready for Jatt & Juliet 3 streaming on #Chaupal this 19th September! You don’t wanna miss this!"

Plot

The film centres around a police officer named Fateh who goes on a mission to Bristol, UK, with Senior Constable Pooja Singh. However, things change when Fateh falls in love with Pooja and wants to marry her. Will Fateh be able to express his feelings towards her? Will Pooja accept Fateh and choose him as her life partner?

Cast and production of Jatt & Juliet 3

The film's cast includes Diljit Dosanjh as Fateh Singh, Neeru Bajwa as Senior Constable Pooja Singh, Rana Ranbir as Shampy, Jasmin Bajwa, BN Sharma as Shampy’s Dad, Satwant Kaur, Gurmeet Saajan, Nasir Chinyoti, Hardeep Gill, Akram Udas, Mintu Kapa, and Kulvir Song, among others. The romantic comedy film is the sequel to the original film, and it is written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. Balwinder Singh has produced the film with Diljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Dinesh Auluck, Manmord Sidhu, and Darshan Singh Grewal.