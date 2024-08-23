 Blood For Dust OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Blood For Dust OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The action crime thriller film is directed by Rod Blackhurst, and David Ebeltoft has done the screenplay

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Blood For Dust OTT Release Date | Trailer

Blood for Dust is an action crime thriller starring Scoot McNairy, Josh Lucas and Kit Harington in the lead roles. The film had its premiere in 2023 at San Diego International Film Festival, and later, it was released in theatres on April 19, 2024. It is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Blood for Dust?

The film is streaming on Lionsgate Play. It is directed by Rod Blackhurst and David Ebeltoff has done the screenplay.

Plot

The story centers on a travelling salesman named Cliff, who is determined to provide for his family. However, he loses his job due to some allegations, leaving him struggling to find alternative employment. Desperate to survive and support his family, Cliff ultimately decides to enter the dangerous world of drug trafficking with his friend, Ricky, in Montana. This choice leads him into a life of violence and crime, raising the question of whether he will be able to keep his family safe amidst the dangers he has embraced.

Cast and production of Blood for Dust

Blood for Dust cast includes Scoot McNairy as Cliff, Ethan Suplee as Slim, Nora Zehetner as Amy, Amber Rose Mason as Rebecca, Kit Harington as Ricky, Josh Lucas as John, and Stephen Dorff as Gus, among others. It is produced by Noah Lang, Mark Fasano, Nathan Klinger, Bobby Campbell, Arun Kumar, Ryan Winterstern, Bernard Kira, Petr Jakl, and Ari Novak under RU Robot Studios, Highland Film Group, Studio 507, JaiD7 Pictures, GoodWizard Productions, BondIt Media Capital, Short Porch Pictures, Witchcraft Motion Picture Company, Nickel City Pictures and Gramercy Park Media.

