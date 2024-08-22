 Interrogation OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rajpal Yadav, Abhimanyu Singh's Revenge Thriller
The upcoming crime thriller film is directed by Ajoy Varma Raja and written by Krishna Prasad Somanathan

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 01:41 PM IST
Interrogation OTT Release Date | Trailer

Interrogation is a crime thriller starring Rajpal Yadav and Abhimanyu Singh in the lead roles. The upcoming film will be directly released on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Interrogation?

The murder mystery film will premiere digitally on August 30, 2024. Audiences can watch it on ZEE5. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and captioned, "Ek khoon aur uske peeche chipe kayi raaz. Kon hai asli katil, janne ke liye dekhiye #Interrogation."

Plot

The film revolves around the murder of a retired judge. The police discover that he used to live alone and was found dead in his home. As the police begin to interrogate his close associates, the case takes unimaginable twists and turns. Will the police be able to solve the case as it becomes more complicated day by day and discover the killer?

Cast and production of Interrogation

The film's cast includes Rajpal Yadav, Abhimanyu Singh, Ritooja Shinde, Yashpal Sharma, and Manu Singh, among others. The film is directed by Ajoy Varma Raja and written by Krishna Prasad Somanathan. It is produced by Piyush Dinesh Gupta with Vinod Unnithan under Kunwar Pragy Arya & Inderveer, Aryan Brothers, and Naam Mein Kya Rakha Hai.

