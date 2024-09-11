 Jasleen Royal Accuses Guru Randhawa, T-Series Of Copyright Infringement Over Musical Works In His Song All Right
IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
Jasleen Royal and Guru Randhawa |

Singer Jasleen Royal has filed a lawsuit against label T-Series, lyricist Raj Ranjodh, and singer Guru Randhawa at the Bombay High Court to protect her music copyright.

According to a statement, the lawsuit names T-Series, Raj Ranjodh, and singer Guru Randhawa for unauthorised use of her musical works in the song christened "All Right" from the album "G Thing.”.

The statement read that Jasleen created the original music compositions in 2022 for a potential track in the promotional events of the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Runway 34." The compositions were shared with lyricist Raj Ranjodh over audio-video calls and messages and subsequently incorporated into a scratch version of the song.

Guru, who is known for songs such as “Patola”, “High Rated Gabru”, “Soorma” and “Ishaare Tere”, was in mind for the vocals. However, the scratch recorded by Punjabi singer was unsatisfactory to Jasleen, leading to a fall in the collaboration, and Jasleen had all rights to the music.

In 2023, Jasleen realised that the song "All Right," released by T-Series and featuring vocals by Guru Randhawa, embodied her original musical works without her consent, and without any credit being given to her.

Jasleen, who is known for tracks such as “Din Shagna Da”, “Heeriye”, and “Nachde Ne Saare” to name a few, has now taken a decision to take an action to protect her intellectual property.

According to the issued statement, the lawsuit asserts copyright infringement and violation of moral rights. Jasleen’s attorneys have secured an interim order from the court, requiring T-Series to remove the song from all streaming platforms. Raj Ranjodh and Guru Randhawa are prohibited from exploiting the song in any manner.

