Guru Randhawa Praises Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay Co-Star Saiee Manjrekar: 'I Will Always Love Her Because She's My First Heroine'

Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar | Photo by Varinder Chawla

The trailer of Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar and Anupam Kher's Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. Directed by G Ashok, the film is a family entertainer and it promises to the audiences on a journey of love, laughter and lots of drama.

Singing sensation Guru shared his experience of working on his debut film during the event. He said, "I am so grateful for everyone who thought of me for the lead role. I remember I was laughing while reading the script, I loved it so much. And when I met Anupam sir for the first time, I was star struck and even today, I feel the same. I have learned so many things from him. I have done something good in life that I got this opportunity of sharing screen with him in my first film. I would like to add that all of us have done our best and everyone who is associated with Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is a superstar."

On coming from a non-film background, Guru said, "I just wanted to be seen on TV. I started my journey with songs and now I want to be known as an actor also. Those who belong to the industry, I'm sure their parents must have also had the dream of seeing their kids on the big screens. No matter from where you come, I strongly feel that if you work sincerely and put in a lot of effort and if the audience appreciates you then you've definitely made it."

Guru is all praises for his co-star Saiee. "When it comes to movies, she is my senior and will always be. She will also be my first heroine. So I will love her for that, just the way my character loved her character on the sets from the first day," he said.

Opening up about her journey, Saiee gushed, "The entire team has been the kindest, sweetest and most fun crew that I've ever worked with. I think that reflects in the trailer as well. We had fun on sets while shooting and we've put a lot of love into the film. The entire filming has been a great experience and I'm glad it has turned out so well."

Anupam Kher said he worked on the film as a newcomer in the industry. "I am so happy to be a part of this film. We always say 'kuch meetha ho jaaye' but our film is different and I loved the title. I feel all my co-stars were my competitors. This is my 532nd film and to be able to survive for 40 years in the industry, I believe, one should work as a newcomer. I feel scared when people call me a 'veteran'. This is the world's way of telling you how they look at you. But I want to look at myself in a completely different way. Of course, I bring in my experience and love in any film that I'm doing... but earlier I was running fast nowhere and now I'm walking slowly somewhere," he said.

Ashok, best known for directing Bhumi Pednekar's Durgamati, said, "We worked as a family on sets. It didn't feel like we were working or shooting a film and the entire credit goes to the actors for creating such a nice atmosphere during the shoot."

Producer Amit Bhatia revealed the inspiration behind Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. He said, "I come from a joint family, I live with my parents. As soon in the trailer, I am also close to my uncle and relatives. Anupamji's character is similar to my dad. I have tried to bring the same values in the film that I grew up with and I feel we succeeded as a team. It is a family film, the songs are so good. There is so much more in store for the audience."

The film also stars Atul Srivastava, Ila Arun, and Paritosh Tripathi in pivotal roles. Produced by Amit Bhatia and Laveena Bhatia, it is set to hit theatres on February 16.