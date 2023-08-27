Happy Birthday Guru Randhawa: 6 Throwback Pictures Of The Suit Suit Sensation That Are Pure Gold

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023

One of the most desirable men and popular voices of the country, Guru Randhawa is one of the most best-selling artistes of the current generation

Instagram: Guru Randhawa

With tracks like Suit Suit, Lahore, High Rated Gabru and Naach Meri Rani to his credit, the 32-year old was once an average Joe with dreams in his eyes. Here's looking at six relatable throwback pictures from the past

Instagram: Guru Randhawa

From as early as 2010

Instagram: Guru Randhawa

Guru's first day of college look is totally relatable to the average Indian guy. Gelled hair with shades

Instagram: Guru Randhawa

First ever award as a debut singer at the PTC Punjabi Music Awards

Instagram: Guru Randhawa

When he handed over the award to his grandfather. Such a sweet moment

Instagram: Guru Randhawa

During the Hindi Medium shoot with Irrfan Khan for which Guru recorded his first Bollywood song Suit Suit

Instagram: Guru Randhawa

An old picture with brother Ramneek Randhawa

Instagram: Guru Randhawa

Thanks For Reading!

