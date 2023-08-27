Happy Birthday Guru Randhawa: 6 Throwback Pictures Of The Suit Suit Sensation That Are Pure Gold

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023
One of the most desirable men and popular voices of the country, Guru Randhawa is one of the most best-selling artistes of the current generation
Instagram: Guru Randhawa
With tracks like Suit Suit, Lahore, High Rated Gabru and Naach Meri Rani to his credit, the 32-year old was once an average Joe with dreams in his eyes. Here's looking at six relatable throwback pictures from the past
Instagram: Guru Randhawa
From as early as 2010
Instagram: Guru Randhawa
Guru's first day of college look is totally relatable to the average Indian guy. Gelled hair with shades
Instagram: Guru Randhawa
First ever award as a debut singer at the PTC Punjabi Music Awards
Instagram: Guru Randhawa
When he handed over the award to his grandfather. Such a sweet moment
Instagram: Guru Randhawa
During the Hindi Medium shoot with Irrfan Khan for which Guru recorded his first Bollywood song Suit Suit
Instagram: Guru Randhawa
An old picture with brother Ramneek Randhawa
Instagram: Guru Randhawa
Thanks For Reading!