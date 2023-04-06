Malaika Arora and Guru Randhawa spill the beans about their latest music video Tera Ki Khayal 

Malaika Arora and Guru Randhawa | All pics: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora and Guru Randhawa are currently seen in the music video of Tera Ki Khayal. The two were present for a media interaction during its launch held recently in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal was also present at the event.

Talking about being a part of Tera Ki Khayal, Malaika excitedly reveals, “Well this is a music video and since I liked it very much, thus I am doing it after a long time. The experience of performing in a music video feels really very interesting. I felt that kind of a nasha (intoxication) performing on Guru Randhawa’s music. He has a beautiful voice. I felt happy, proud as well honoured to be part of this song. Bosco (choreographer) has killed it. I hope the audiences will love it like we have.”

On doing a video after such a long time she shares, “I feel it’s good to keep audiences waiting because they will now look forward to watching it more (smiles). There needs to be a certain mystery so as for the audiences to feel hungry to watch us after a long gap. I had a gut feeling from within that I should do it and here we are. When you come after a gap people also have a demand to watch you.”

Speaking about music, Malaika explains, “Music is universal. Classical music is loved and there are different genres in music. The essence of music will never change. We have to present songs with innovative ideas.”

When asked why she hasn’t taken up a full-fledged character in a film, Malaika avers, “I will keep in mind as you guys want to watch me acting also. Over the years, I did get very many offers for acting. I enjoyed being on TV. If I get a chance to act hereafter, I might go ahead and do it. Never say never.”

On the other hand, Guru is glad about the way the music video turned out. “We tried to present something new through our video… hope you guys have liked it. We have to bring new things every year. It’s an upbeat song and its composition and lyrics are different but it has been placed together. You can dance to the tune of this song. If we should try this furthermore, well that would depend on the audience. The beats were great and so I gave my vocals to it.”

Speaking about Malaika coming on board, Guru says, “I thank her. She is everybody’s favourite and we used to discuss when she would give us time and come on board. She has killed it and her face will bring along many more audiences who will watch our video album.”

When asked what was Malaika’s first reaction when he approached her, Guru reveals, “When I spoke to her I was happy as her first reaction was, ‘Let’s do it!’."

On matching the dancing steps with those of the dancing diva, Guru smiles and gushes, “I can do a little bit of dance but Bosco has made me dance.”