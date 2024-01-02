Japan Earthquake: Jr NTR Returns Home Safely, Says 'Deeply Shocked' |

South superstar Jr NTR returned home safely from Japan after a massive earthquake and tsunami hit the country. As of Tuesday, eight people were confirmed dead after multiple tremors hit Ishikawa prefecture, an area in central Japan. The actor took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared the update with his fans and followers while expressing shock at the disaster, hoping the country recovers.

The ‘RRR’ actor wrote, “Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan.”

For those unversed, Jr NTR has been a favourite Indian actor in Japan for a while, and more so after the release of 'RRR'. Back in 2022, the actor was in the country to promote the film after the film's song 'Naatu Naatu' won an Academy Award.

On Monday, the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture experienced a sequence of powerful earthquakes, with some registering a preliminary magnitude as high as 7.6 at a shallow depth. According to the Xinhua news agency, the Japan Meteorological Agency has designated this seismic event as the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake. Since Monday, Japan has been affected by a total of 155 earthquakes.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Jr NTR will be seen in the highly anticipated film 'Devara' which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. On New Year, the makers shared an intense and fierce look of the actor. He can be seen standing on a boat in the middle of the sea. Sporting a shirt with black pants, the actor carried an intense look on his face. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy New Year. Can't wait for you all to experience the glimpse of #Devara on Jan 8th."

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is set against the coastal lands and will be released in two parts. The first part of the film will be released on April 5. The film's music is done by Anirudh Ravichander.