Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Devara Teaser To Be Out On January 8

As the curtains rise on 2024, the makers of Jr NTR's Devara shared a new look poster of the actor from the film. On Monday, they also announced the teaser release date of the film. Devara also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

The poster shows the actor in an intense and fierce look. Along with it, the makers announced that the first glimpse (teaser) of Devara will be unveiled on January 8, 2024.

Jr NTR is seen standing defiantly atop a boat in the midst of the sea in the poster. It was shared by Jr NTR himself on his official social media accounts. "Wishing you all a very Happy New Year. Can’t wait for you all to experience the glimpse of #Devara on Jan 8th," he captioned his post. Take a look:

అందరికీ నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు! Wishing you all a very Happy New Year.



Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. It is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film will release in two parts. While the first part is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 5, 2024, the release date of the second part has not been announced yet.

The music for Devara is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.

Opening up about the film, the director had earlier shared, "The film is set against the forgotten lands of coastal India and the canvas is too big. As we started shooting the film, the canvas revealed itself and started getting bigger and bigger. Every character in the film has its own weight and they need to be explored and established in depth and in detail, which we can’t justify in one part. So, we took the decision to tell this big story and canvas in two parts. The story won’t change in shape but will thrive in scale."

The film marks both Janhvi and Saif's foray into Telugu cinema. Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko will also be seen essaying a key role in the film.