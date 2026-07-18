Janhvi Kapoor Signs New Film With Pagglait Director Umesh Bist After Peddi Objectification Controversy: Report

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly signed her next film and is set to collaborate with Pagglait director Umesh Bist for the first time. The development comes days after her Telugu film Peddi, starring Ram Charan, sparked controversy over the portrayal of her character, Achiyamma, with sections of the audience accusing the makers of objectifying her.
Janhvi Kapoor Signs New Film
While Janhvi has remained silent on the backlash, she is now reportedly gearing up for a new project.
According to a report in Variety India, the untitled project will be backed by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, bringing together an exciting combination of talent both in front of and behind the camera.
Film To Go On Floors In October-November
The report further states that the film is expected to go on floors around October-November this year. While details regarding the storyline, genre, and supporting cast have been kept under wraps, the collaboration has already generated interest.
Umesh Bisht Also Directing Pagglait 2
Umesh Bist is also set to direct Pagglait 2, the sequel to the 2021 Netflix film. Sanya Malhotra is expected to reprise her lead role as Sandhya, with the sequel reportedly taking the narrative forward.
With two significant projects lined up, it remains to be seen whether Bist will balance the schedules of both films simultaneously or complete one before moving on to the other.
Official Announcement Awaited
An official announcement from the makers regarding the film's title and cast is still awaited.
Work Front
Up next, Janhvi has Lag Ja Gale, starring Tiger Shroff and Lakshya in the lead.