Janhvi Kapoor SKIPS Peddi Success Meet In Hyderabad Amid Objectification Controversy; Ram Charan & Director Buchi Babu Sana Attend

Janhvi Kapoor Absent From Peddi Success Meet | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was notably absent from the Peddi success meet held in Hyderabad on Monday, June 8, amid the ongoing controversy over scenes involving her portrayal in the film, which some viewers felt objectified her.

Janhvi Kapoor Skips Peddi Success Meet

While Janhvi has not reacted to the issue, fans expected the actress to attend the celebratory event. However, she skipped the gathering, leaving lead star Ram Charan, director Buchi Babu Sana and others to represent the film before a packed audience.

At the Hyderabad success meet, Ram Charan interacted with fans and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to Peddi. Jagapathi Babu, who played a key role in the film, also took an indirect dig at the backlash over Janhvi's role and thanked those who gave the film "bad reviews".

Despite Janhvi's absence, the event witnessed an enthusiastic turnout from fans, who cheered for Ram and celebrated the film’s box-office performance. Videos and photos from the success meet quickly surfaced online, further fueling speculation about the actress’ decision to skip the event.

Reportedly, Ram also avoided mentioning Janhvi's name at the event while acknowledging the makers of Peddi.

Before the film's release, Janhvi was actively involved in promoting Peddi and visited several cities as part of the promotional campaign. However, since the controversy erupted following the film's release, the actress has remained inactive on social media and has not reacted to the criticism.

Meanwhile, after the online backlash grew over Janhvi's portrayal in Peddi, director Buchi Babu Sana responded publicly and apologised on social media. He also confirmed that a few scenes in the film will be edited.