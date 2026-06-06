'They'll Put Camera On Cleavage': Did Janhvi Kapoor Raise Concerns Over Her Objectification In Peddi? Alleged Fan Chats Go Viral

Viral Chats Claim Janhvi Kapoor Raised Concerns Over Peddi | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has found herself at the centre of a fresh social media storm after alleged screenshots of private chats between her and fans began circulating online amid the Peddi controversy. The viral screenshots, which have not been independently verified, show the actress expressing concerns about the way her character was portrayed in the recently released film Peddi, which also stars Ram Charan.

After Taking the Feedback & backlash on #JanhviKapoor character. Director #BuchiBabuSana & Team are trimming the unnecessary & problematic moments including Janhvi Kapoor..



The new version will be playing in theatres from tomorrow#Peddi #RamCharan

pic.twitter.com/r1xOKgxjqN — Vishnu Writess (@VWritessss) June 6, 2026

Viral Chats Claim Janhvi Kapoor Raised Concerns Over Peddi

According to screenshots shared by Janhvi's fan page, @janhvi_kapoor_slays, the chats allegedly took place on Instagram in October 2025. In the messages, Kapoor is seen allegedly remarking that the makers would focus the camera on her cleavage. She also allegedly said that Ram stood up for her and asked the director not to shoot such angles of her, calling the actor "sweet and the best man in the industry".

She allegedly added: "But guys. Just imagine: see Sreeleela and all. Their mothers are on set. That makes such a difference. Maggi Massi is paavam. If papa comes, they'll pack up. Two extremes."

Check it out:

'They'll Put Camera On Cleavage'

In another message, Kapoor allegedly wrote: "They'll say close-up and put camera on your cleavage. You can't trust anything. I told Dad also after this I'll do Lee Sir's film. And no more south. I just don't relate to how they look at women. It's suffocating and enraging."

The chats quickly gained traction online, sparking discussions about the representation of female actors in mainstream cinema and whether Kapoor was unhappy with her on-screen depiction.

However, there is currently no official confirmation that the viral messages were written by Janhvi Kapoor herself.

The Free Press Journal reached out to Janhvi Kapoor's team regarding the viral chats. However, there was no response at the time of publication.