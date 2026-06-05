'Her Cleavage Is Seen In...': Actress Gayatri Chaganti Criticises Janhvi Kapoor, Says She 'Sexualises' Every Character Amid Peddi Criticism

Gayatri Chaganti Says Janhvi Kapoor's Body Is Her 'Whole Image' | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Gayatri Chaganti, known for films Jersey and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has sparked a heated discussion on social media after sharing her views on Janhvi Kapoor's portrayals in films and how she has often been presented as "eye candy". Amid criticism over Peddi, for which the makers are facing backlash for objectifying Kapoor, Chaganti said she agrees that Janhvi is a "victim". However, she also cited Janhvi's previous performances, adding that her body is her "whole image".

Gayatri Chaganti Says Janhvi Kapoor's Body Is Her 'Whole Image'

Commenting on Recommendation Community's page (@recommendationcommunity) on Instagram, Gayatri wrote, "If we’re being real here, no one is hiring her for her acting chops. In fact, she doesn’t miss any chance to sexualise every character through her costumes (irrespective of the backstory). Her body is her whole image. I am all for flaunting glamor when the character needs to. Go on, do your thing."

Photo Via Instagram

Criticises Janhvi Kapoor

Further, Chaganti added that in a film like Param Sundari, all of Kapoor's "traditional modest outfits" are still designed to appear sexy. She added that Kapoor then suddenly appears in an explicitly revealing saree for her engagement song, despite the scene being set in rural Kerala.

'Janhvi Kapoor's Cleavage Is Seen Even In...'

"Not to forget Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari. Her cleavage is seen even in the scenes where she’s playing a teacher, a preschool teacher no less. I can name ten more such instances but, you get the picture," added Gayatri.

The comments quickly gained attention online, with social media users divided over the issue. While some agreed with Gayatri’s observations about the portrayal of women in mainstream cinema, others defended Janhvi Kapoor.

As of now, Janhvi Kapoor has not reacted.