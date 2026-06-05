'Amalgamation Of Midriff, Prop For Forced Kiss': Did Janhvi Kapoor Agree Her Character Achiyamma In Peddi Was Objectified?

Janhvi Kapoor's Like On Peddi Criticism Goes Viral | Photo Via YouTube

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has sparked discussion on social media after eagle-eyed fans noticed that she appeared to have liked an Instagram post criticising the portrayal of her character Achiyyamma in the recently released film Peddi, starring her alongside Ram Charan.

Janhvi Kapoor's Like On Peddi Criticism Goes Viral

The post by Recommendation Community (@recommendationcommunity) on Instagram, which has since gone viral, aimed the film's objectifying portrayal of Janhvi’s character and how Peddi attempts to tell a socially conscious story about marginalised voices and human dignity, but it allegedly fails to extend the same treatment to its female lead.

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Like Sparks Debate Over Achiyamma’s Portrayal

The post read, "For the first hour, the camera is exclusively obsessed with Achiyamma," adding how Janhvi's character was reduced to "a literal amalgamation of waist, midriff, and backside." The post further claimed that despite being introduced as a politician’s daughter with agency, Achiyamma was never given a fully developed personality and largely disappeared from the narrative once the romantic track concluded.

A screenshot on Reddit went viral, showing Janhvi's like, which now seemingly is no longer there on the post, calling out the makers for objectifying her character.

Check it out:

The post also accused the filmmakers of objectifying the character, calling her "a prop for a forced kiss." However, Janhvi has not publicly addressed the screenshots or commented on the viral discussion. It is also unclear whether the like was intentional or if it remains active

As the debate continues, neither Janhvi Kapoor nor the makers of Peddi have issued an official statement regarding the viral post.

Free Press Journal's Peddi Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Peddi a rating of 3.5 stars and wrote: "Peddi transforms from being a bud into a fully bloomed flower under the near-flawless direction of Buchi Babu Sana, who seems very clear about what he wants from the film and his characters. The film fully and rightfully belongs to the pan-India superstar Ram Charan, who does not allow you to even blink your eye from the first frame till the last."