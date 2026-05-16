'I Don't Want You...': Peddi Director Buchi Babu Sana Reveals Rejecting Khushi Kapoor In Ram Charan-Starrer Before Casting Janhvi Kapoor

Buchi Babu Sana explains Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor casting switch | Photo Via X

Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is set for a June 4 theatrical release and will clash at the box office with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, which releases on June 5. Amid the buzz, Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana revealed that the role of Achiyamma was initially offered to Khushi Kapoor before she was replaced by her sister Janhvi Kapoor for a specific reason.

Khushi Kapoor Was First Choice For Peddi Role

In an interview with M9, Buchi said, "I initially narrated the film to Khushi Kapoor. But once I saw her in person, I realised that she’s too young for this character. Now, imagine when I have to reject Khushi and give narration to Janhvi in the same home. I felt bad and asked Janhvi if Khushi didn’t take offence."

Furthermore, the filmmaker explained why he believed Janhvi was a better fit for the role than Khushi and said, "I explained why I rejected her sister. I looked at Khushi, told her hi, and said, I don’t want you in the film, I want your sister."

'I Just Knew This Role Would Suit Janhvi Kapoor'

He added that such decisions are sometimes necessary for cinema, and from the very beginning, he felt that the role was meant for Janhvi. He further shared that even while narrating the script to others, he could only imagine her portraying the character.

AR Rahman has composed the music, marking his return to scoring a full album for a Telugu film after a long time. Peddi is being made on a massive budget of Rs 300 crore, the highest in Ram Charan’s career so far.