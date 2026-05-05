'Ab Kya Kar Sakte...': Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Producer Ramesh Taurani Reacts To Clash With Ram Charan's Peddi

No release change for Varun Dhawan film amid clash | Photo Via Instagram

Varun Dhawan-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, also featuring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, is slated for a June 5 theatrical release but will clash at the box office with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi, releasing a day earlier on June 4; amid this, producer Ramesh Taurani has reacted, addressing whether the film will shift its release again to avoid the clash.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Producer Reacts To Clash With Peddi

Taurani remains unfazed, adopting a practical approach to the crowded release calendar. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "Ab kya kar sakte hain, kuchh nahi. Koi na koi toh aayega hi. There are 52 weeks in a year, someone will clash. It's okay."

No Release Change For Varun Dhawan's Film Amid Clash

When asked if Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is considering a release date change again, producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed, “Not at all."

For now, both films are set to lock horns at the box office, setting the stage for an interesting showdown. Whether Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai can hold its ground against the buzz surrounding Peddi remains to be seen, but Taurani’s confidence suggests the makers are ready for the challenge.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was initially slated for a June 5 release; however, after Yash announced that his film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups would arrive on June 4, the makers postponed it to June 12.

It was later rescheduled to May 22, but will now finally hit theatres on June 5.