'Kuch Alag Kare...': David Dhawan Reacts To Backlash On AI Clip In Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Teaser - Watch Video

David Dhawan On AI In Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Teaser | Instagram / YouTube

The teaser of David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released a few days ago. It received a mixed response and also faced backlash, as makers used an AI-generated clip featuring two kids in the teaser. Many netizens were upset, thinking that the makers had used AI in the movie. However, the filmmaker clarified that the AI clip is only there in the teaser, and not in the film.

While talking to ANI, he said, "AI hai hie nahi picture mein. It is just a tease. Teaser ka matlab hai kuch alag kare, toh banake dekha humne, toh thik hai. Aisa kuch nahi hai, kahani bhi yeh nahi hai. It is just a teaser. Picture has got nothing to do (with AI) (There is no AI in the movie. It is just a tease. Teaser means do something different, so we made it, that's fine. There is nothing like that; even the story is not that)."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On his film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,' Film director David Dhawan says, "... AI has not been used in the film at all... It has only been used in the teaser..."



On working with his son and actor Varun Dhawan, he says, "While working, I don't… pic.twitter.com/Zn0IkewDeY — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2026

David Dhawan On Working With Varun Dhawan

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. It is Varun and David's fourth film together after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No 1.

While talking about working with Varun, David said, "A director needs a good actor, and we gel well. It's not because he's my son; we're not like that. He also asks questions; he has the right, having already done 13 to 14 films. We get along very well. And as long as I am making movies, it's good to keep doing one or two films with him. I'm doing my best for him."

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is slated to release on May 22, 2026. After the teaser, the audience is now looking forward to the trailer of the movie.