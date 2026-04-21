David Dhawan Says He May QUIT Directing After Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 'I'll Just Be Varun Dhawan's Father'

Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan hinted that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring his son Varun Dhawan in the lead role, might be his last film as a director. During one of his latest interviews, Dhawan opened up about his retirement plans due to his health.

In an emotional moment in a conversation with ANI, the director revealed that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai could mark the end of his filmmaking journey. "I don't think I should do more. Vo toh chahta hi nahi main kaam bhi karu healthwise dekh kar. This might be my last film... after this, I'll just be Varun's father," Dhawan shared.

Dhawan has delivered some superhit films in his career spanning over three decades. Having worked with some of Bollywood’s biggest names like Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, he said, "I've had a good journey. I cannot ask for more."

He also recounted a difficult phase during the shoot when Varun stepped in to take care of him. "I was very unwell during the shooting of this film...especially fourth day hi main hospital gaya tha. Varun took great care of me, he had all doctors' numbers, stayed in touch with them, and was always there. He's a complete family man," he said.

Speaking about collaborating with his son, Dhawan stated that they share a strong understanding, both personally and professionally. “A director always wants a good actor, that's the first priority. Meri uski tuning ho gayi...ye bhi nahi ghar ka bacha hai karega hi..vo bhi question karega hi, haq hai uska.. 13-14 filmein kar chuka hai. We get along really well aur maine kaha jab tak bana raha hu toh bete ke saath ek do picture chalti rahe acha hai," he said.

Despite their father-son relationship, Dhawan maintains a clear professional boundary on set. "When I'm behind the camera, he's not my son, he is an actor. I just need the result," he explained, adding that their mutual respect makes the process seamless.

Meanwhile, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur alongside Varun. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, the film is now set to hit theatres on June 12, after multiple date changes from its earlier planned releases.