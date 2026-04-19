'It Was Purely A Gimmick': Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Team Denies AI Use In Film Amid Row Over 'AI Babies' In Teaser

The makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have responded to online chatter surrounding the film’s first look, which sparked debate over the use of artificial intelligence. Headlined by Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, and directed by David Dhawan, the romantic comedy recently unveiled a teaser that left viewers both amused and confused.

The video opened with two AI-generated babies having a conversation about their parents, only to realise that their fathers share the same name - Jass, played by Varun.

The teaser then cut to glimpses of the actor romancing both Mrunal and Pooja, before ending with the babies calling it a “double trouble love story.” Sharing the clip, Varun wrote on social media, "#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai a David Dhawan entertainer. First look out now! #redflag in cinemas on 22nd May 2026."

However, the AI-driven concept triggered speculation online, with many wondering whether the film itself relies heavily on artificial intelligence. Addressing these concerns, a source close to the production clarified that the use of AI was limited to the teaser.

"It was purely a gimmick to get people talking about the film's premise," the source told Bollywood Hungama.

Elaborating further, the source added, "The makers wanted a quick, visually arresting way to set up the love triangle without revealing actual footage. AI babies were the pitch. It got greenlit for the teaser and stopped right there. There is no AI in the film."

Interestingly, the premise reminded fans of the film Sandwich starring Govinda, Shilpa Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhary. The earlier film followed a man leading a double life after marrying two women under unexpected circumstances, eventually juggling two families in the same city.

Apart from Varun, the film features an ensemble cast including Mouni Roy, Rohit Saraf, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Rajesh Kumar, and Kubbra Sait in key roles.

Originally slated for a June 5 release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now arrive in cinemas earlier, on May 22, 2026.