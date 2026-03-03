Janhvi Kapoor REACTS To Brother Arjun Kapoor Facing Brutal Online Bullying: 'Sab Ghar Chalane Ki Koshish...'

Janhvi Kapoor on Arjun Kapoor being trolled | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently reacted to her brother Arjun Kapoor being brutally bullied on social media. The actor has been at the receiving end of persistent trolling over the past few months, particularly last year, although the reason behind the sudden wave of negativity remains unclear. While Arjun has not directly addressed the criticism, he has been sharing cryptic posts on Instagram, seemingly responding to the backlash in his own subtle way.

Amid this, Janhvi stated that there is 'no excuse' for such behaviour. In an interview with Grazia, the actress said, "Everyone’s doing what they have to, sab ghar chalane ki koshish kar rahe hai. You need to be transactional – nothing is that deep. It’s stupid to occupy your brain for more than five minutes with this. Of course, it hurts to feel misunderstood or when it turns into bullying and harassment, the way I’ve seen happen with my brother sometimes and there’s no excuse for that kind of behaviour. Negativity fuels negativity and you just have to remove yourself from it."

Janhvi further added that what she has understood about social media culture is that everyone wants prominence, views and virality. She said that when trolls create such content, celebrities often become scapegoats, with their names being used for clickbait, rage bait and other tactics simply to boost engagement.

"That’s the only purpose you serve, and once you look at it from that lens, you understand that what they’re saying about you has nothing to do with you. Then you start taking that less to your heart," said Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor Work Front

On the work front, Janhvi, who was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, will star next in Peddi alongside Ram Charan in the lead.

Peddi, directed by Buchi and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani, and is scheduled for release on April 30.