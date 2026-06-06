 'Every Woman Deserves To Be Respected': Buchi Babu Sana Apologises For Objectifying Janhvi Kapoor In Peddi, Says Scenes Will Be Modified
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HomeEntertainment'Every Woman Deserves To Be Respected': Buchi Babu Sana Apologises For Objectifying Janhvi Kapoor In Peddi, Says Scenes Will Be Modified

'Every Woman Deserves To Be Respected': Buchi Babu Sana Apologises For Objectifying Janhvi Kapoor In Peddi, Says Scenes Will Be Modified

Director Buchi Babu Sana has apologised after Peddi faced criticism over Janhvi Kapoor's character and certain scenes in the film. Acknowledging the backlash, he said, "If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we sincerely apologise," and confirmed that changes would be made following audience feedback.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, June 06, 2026, 10:11 AM IST
'Every Woman Deserves To Be Respected': Buchi Babu Sana Apologises For Objectifying Janhvi Kapoor In Peddi, Says Scenes Will Be Modified
Buchi Babu Sana Apologises Amid Peddi Backlash Over Janhvi Kapoor's Scenes | Photo Via YouTube

Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana issued an apology on social media after widespread criticism from viewers and social media users who argued that Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma, was overly sexualised and lacked meaningful agency in the story. The director said it was never their intention to "objectify" or "disrespect" any female character.

Buchi Babu Sana Apologises For Janhvi Kapoor's Objectification In Peddi

Taking to his official X handle, Buchi Babu Sana wrote, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character."

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He added that changes would be made to certain scenes in Peddi following the backlash from audiences. He said cinema grows through its connection with audiences and that, as a storyteller, he has a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities.

'Every Woman Deserves To Be Respected'

"Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values. Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely," wrote the director.

As of now, Janhvi Kapoor has not reacted to the controversy.

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