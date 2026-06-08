Kangana Ranaut REACTS To Women Being Objectified In Films Amid Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Row: 'As A Woman, Apna Side Rakh Sakte Ho'

Kangana Ranaut Shares Views Amid Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Controversy | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut recently addressed the ongoing discussion around the portrayal of women in films amid the debate surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi controversy, where she was objectified in the film, facing massive backlash from audiences over her portrayal in it.

Kangana Ranaut On Women Being Objectified In Films

Kangana, known for her outspoken views on the film industry, spoke about whether she consciously draws boundaries in her roles to ensure she is not objectified on screen.

Amid this, Kangana told PTI, "By and large, as per my experience, it has always been that when I agree to do a film, there are so many various perspectives… you can bring light to that and say, 'Thoda sa aisa bhi sound kar raha hain yeh'. They may not want to objectify or something but aise toh koi bhi filmein nahi banana chah raha hain ki aao inko objectify kare."

After Taking the Feedback & backlash on #JanhviKapoor character. Director #BuchiBabuSana & Team are trimming the unnecessary & problematic moments including Janhvi Kapoor..



The new version will be playing in theatres from tomorrow#Peddi #RamCharan

pic.twitter.com/r1xOKgxjqN — Vishnu Writess (@VWritessss) June 6, 2026

'As A Woman, Aap Apna Side Rakh Sakte Ho'

Furthermore, Kangana said she has seen that filmmakers do not think that way and that, as a woman, one can put forward their perspective that something is looking different or not looking good. She added that they mostly agree because people in the writers' room are not thinking in a wrong manner, and such things can happen. When one has said yes to a film, it is a collaboration.

Peddi Director Apologises Over Janhvi Kapoor's Potrayal

Meanwhile, after the online backlash grew, director Buchi Babu Sana responded publicly and apologised on social media. He also confirmed that the disputed scenes in the film will be edited.

Buchi Babu Sana wrote, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character."

As of now, Janhvi Kapoor has not reacted to the ongoing controversy.