'She Did What Director Asked Her...': Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Co-Star Jagapathi Babu Urges Audience To Stop Trolling Actress Amid Controversy

Jagapathi Babu Defends Janhvi Kapoor Amid Peddi Backlash | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in Peddi continues to dominate social media, with viewers accusing the film of objectifying her through certain scenes and camera angles. As the controversy gained momentum online, her Peddi co-star Jagapathi Babu came out in support of Kapoor, urging audiences to stop trolling artistes over creative choices made in films.

Jagapathi Babu Defends Janhvi Kapoor Amid Peddi Backlash

According to Eenadu, speaking about Janhvi's role in the film, Jagapathi Babu said, "Artistes should not be trolled over creative decisions in a film. The poor girl simply did what the director asked her to do. Sometimes things misfire, and that can happen. In this matter, I support Janhvi Kapoor. She should not be targeted personally. People should not troll her and cause her mental distress."

The plot of Peddi : Janhvi Kapoor 4K! (3840x2160) pic.twitter.com/oKWEU7ulJg — Aad!7 (@Aadi_memorable7) June 5, 2026

Peddi Director Apologises

Meanwhile, after the online backlash grew, director Buchi Babu Sana responded publicly and apologised on social media. He also confirmed that the disputed scenes in the film will be edited.

Buchi Babu Sana wrote, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character."

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As of now, Janhvi Kapoor has not reacted to the ongoing controversy.