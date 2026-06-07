'Blame Makers Who Still Think This Sells': Kannada Actress Ashika Ranganath Defends Janhvi Kapoor Amid Peddi Objectification Controversy

Ashika Ranganath Defends Janhvi Kapoor Amid Peddi Row |

Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in Peddi continues to dominate social media, with viewers accused the film of objectifying her through certain scenes and camera angles. As the controversy gained momentum online, Kannada actress Ashika Ranganath has come out in support of Janhvi, arguing that the criticism should be directed at filmmakers rather than the actor herself.

Ashika Ranganath Defends Janhvi Kapoor Amid Peddi Row

Speaking about the backlash, Ashika took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Don't blame the actress. Blame the system and the makers who still thinks this is what sells. Actors often work within the opportunities available to them, hoping to be a part of bigger films and reach wider audiences. If female characters feel underwritten, the responsibility lies more with the writing and filmmaking choices than with the women playing those roles."

Buchi Babu Sana Apologises For Janhvi Kapoor's Objectification In Peddi

Amid the controversy, Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana issued an apology on social media after widespread criticism from viewers and social media users who argued that Janhvi's character, Achiyyamma, was overly sexualised and lacked meaningful agency in the story. The director said it was never their intention to "objectify" or "disrespect" any female character.

Buchi Babu Sana wrote, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character."

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As of now, Janhvi Kapoor has not reacted to the ongoing controversy.