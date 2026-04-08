Did Sanya Malhotra & Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Break Up After Dating For Over 1 Year? Duo Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Sanya Malhotra, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Part Ways | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Sanya Malhotra and renowned sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma had sparked dating rumours earlier in 2025 after photos of them spending time together went viral. Although they never confirmed their relationship, a new report now states that Sanya and Rishab have called it quits after dating for over a year.

Sanya Malhotra, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Part Ways

According to Hindustan Times, the two have also unfollowed each other on Instagram. The sitarist has reportedly found a new love, but is keeping it under wraps.

Sanya and Rishab never did a public launch of their relationship. In fact, they ensured that they were rarely seen together. However, paparazzi have spotted the former couple leaving the same venue separately, a traditional celebrity tactic to avoid getting clicked together.

Age Gap

Rishab, a 27-year-old sitarist born on September 17, 1998, is known as the youngest disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar. He is recognised for his Sitar for Mental Health initiative. Recently, during his Mumbai show at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan, and Tara Sutaria, attended his soulful performance.

Sanya, born on February 25, 1992, is 34 years old and hails from Delhi. The duo shares a 7-year age gap, with Sanya being the elder

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma On Marriage Plans

During a conversation with YouTuber Prakhar Gupta, Rishab spoke about whether he faces any pressure from his family to settle down. Responding candidly, the musician shared that he has a personal timeline in mind but wants to achieve certain milestones first. "I need to buy a home first, need to get a nice car & in two years I will be ready to get married," he said.

The sitarist also opened up about his long-term vision of fatherhood, revealing that he hopes to become a parent by the age of 30.

Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanya, riding high on the success of Mrs., is gearing up for the release of her next project with Rajkummar Rao on Netflix, titled Toaster.