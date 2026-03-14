Sanya Malhotra Buys New Home In Mumbai After Years Of 'Dreaming, Working,' Pens Emotional Note: 'Little Piece Of My Journey'

Sanya Malhotra Buys New Home | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Sanya Malhotra, who made her acting debut in the 2016 film Dangal alongside Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, where she played Babita Kumari Phogat, has purchased a new home in Mumbai after years of 'dreaming and working.' She shared photos from her Griha Pravesh puja, which was attended by her family and close friends, and penned an emotional note on her social media.

Sanya Malhotra Buys New Home In Mumbai

On Saturday, March 14, Sanya took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Har Har Mahadev. Years of dreaming, working, learning and growing. Iss ghar ki har deewar mujhe yaad dilayegi ki patience aur faith ka result kitna sundar ho sakta hai. And through it all meri family and friends ka trust was always my biggest strength. This is more than just a house. It’s a little piece of my journey. Welcome to my ghar."

Check it out:

The actress donned a stunning pink-and-white saree and performed the Griha Pravesh puja, sharing glimpses of her new home. In one of the videos, her grandmother was seen adorably looking out from a window of Sanya's house, adding a heartwarming touch to the celebration.

Celebrities React

Soon after Sanya shared the happy news on her Instagram, industry colleagues flooded the comment section with love and congratulations. Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a red heart emoji, joining others in celebrating the actress' new milestone.

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap wrote, "God bless! Congratulations."

Pulkit Samrat wrote, "Congratulations and loads of blessings!" Influencer-actress Dolly Singh said, "Ghar mubarak Sanya!!!" Shweta Tripathi wrote, "May this ghar bring you lots and lots of love, happiness and peace."

Work Front

Sanya was last seen in the 2025 film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, also starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Rohit Saraf.

Next, she has Netflix's film Toaster with Rajkummar Rao.