'We Have Removed...': Peddi Director Buchi Babu Sana Admits Janhvi Kapoor's Controversial Scenes Were 'Misleading' Amid Backlash

Peddi Director Reacts To Janhvi Kapoor Objectification Row | Photo Via YouTube

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been making headlines following her controversial portrayal in Peddi, which sparked significant backlash after sections of the audience accused the makers of objectifying her.

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Buchi Babu Sana Admits Janhvi Kapoor's Scenes Were 'Misleading'

While Janhvi has remained silent on the controversy, director Buchi Babu Sana had earlier issued an apology, stating that he respects women and never intended to objectify the actress. Amid the criticism, he also admitted that certain scenes featuring Janhvi in the film may have been "misleading".

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Speaking to Indian Express, Buchi said, "In my opinion, a lot of people misread Janhvi Kapoor’s track as unnecessary in an otherwise good story."

Further, Buchi Babu Sana compared Peddi with his previous film and explained that he intentionally adopted a more radical approach for the character, as Peddi comes from a remote rural background. He said he wanted to portray the character's raw and unfiltered nature before eventually showing his growth, emphasising that Peddi's behavior is shaped by his upbringing and surroundings.

According to the director, the character ultimately believes that he should marry the woman he loves, reflecting his personal values and worldview.

'We Have Removed Them'

“In this process, a few shots turned misleading. We have taken corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them," said the filmmaker.

Viral Chats Claim Janhvi Kapoor Raised Concerns Over Peddi

Amid the controversy, screenshots went viral showing Janhvi allegedly expressing concerns about the way her character was portrayed Peddi. According to screenshots shared by Janhvi's fan page, @janhvi_kapoor_slays, the chats allegedly took place on Instagram in October 2025. In the messages, Kapoor is seen allegedly remarking that the makers would focus the camera on her cleavage.

She also allegedly said that Ram stood up for her and asked the director not to shoot such angles of her, calling the actor "sweet and the best man in the industry".

However, there is currently no official confirmation that the viral messages were written by Janhvi Kapoor herself.