Janhvi Kapoor Brings Regal Elegance To Akansha Ranjan's Wedding In ₹1.5 Lakh Black Lehenga With Multi-Hued Choli

Janhvi Kapoor's Wedding Guest Look In Black Lehenga Is Pure Fashion Inspiration | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Janhvi Kapoor once again showcased her impeccable fashion sense as she attended Akansha Ranjan's wedding to filmmaker Sharan Sharma on July 11. Dressed in a stunning black lehenga, the actress served a masterclass in ethnic glamour, effortlessly combining traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance.

Janhvi Kapoor's Wedding Guest Look In Black Lehenga Is Pure Fashion Inspiration

Janhvi wore an inky black lehenga skirt with a vibrant multi-hued embroidered choli from Rimple & Harpreet, priced at Rs 1.5 lakh. The blouse featured intricate floral embroidery and detailed craftsmanship, adding a festive touch to the ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor Outfit Details

The colourful choli contrasted beautifully with the black lehenga, while the matching dupatta was adorned with floral and bird motifs inspired by Victorian jewellery, Mughal inlay work, and the delicate romance of 18th-century miniature paintings, giving the look a regal finish.

For accessories, Janhvi opted for a pair of statement jhumkas, a haath phool, and several bangles from Sanzany Jewels, perfectly complementing her regal ethnic ensemble.

She completed the look with a radiant makeup base, softly defined eyes, rosy cheeks, a luminous glow, and a pink lip. Her hair was styled in soft waves, adding to the outfit's effortless sophistication.

Perfect for wedding festivities, receptions, or festive celebrations, Janhvi Kapoor's latest ethnic look is an inspiration for those looking to experiment with darker hues instead of traditional pastels or bright colours