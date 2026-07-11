Alia Bhatt Dances To Maahi Ve With Vaani Kapoor & Pregnant Anushka Ranjan At Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Cocktail Party In Mumbai—VIDEO

Alia Bhatt Lights Up Akansha Ranjan's Cocktail Party | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma are set to tie the knot on July 11 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. While the couple has not officially announced their wedding, Akanksha's cocktail party was held on Friday evening, July 10, with several celebrities in attendance. Amid the celebrations, videos from the star-studded event have gone viral on social media, showing bridesmaid Alia Bhatt dancing alongside Vaani Kapoor, Akanksha's sister Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, and other guests, giving fans a glimpse of the joyous pre-wedding festivities.

Akansha Ranjan's Cocktail Party Inside Video

Alia brought major bridesmaid energy to best friend Akansha's cocktail party in Mumbai, setting the dance floor ablaze with an energetic performance to the evergreen wedding anthem Maahi Ve from the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho. The actress was seen enjoying every moment of the pre-wedding celebrations alongside close friends, making the evening even more memorable.

Check it out:

The cocktail party was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, among others.

Akansha Ranjan, Sharan Sharma To Opt For Registered Marriage

According to a report by News18, Akansha and Sharan have chosen to skip traditional pheras and elaborate religious rituals in favour of a registered marriage. The legal formalities are expected to take place at the Ranjan family's residence in Mumbai.

Following the intimate ceremony, the newlyweds will host a cosy luncheon for their close friends and family. The celebrations will continue on July 12 with a star-studded wedding reception at the JW Marriott in Juhu, where several prominent names from the Hindi film industry are expected to be in attendance.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma have reportedly been in a relationship since 2022 but largely kept their romance away from the public eye.

On the professional front, Akansha was last seen in Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 and is awaiting the release of her Netflix film Ikka. Sharan Sharma last directed Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.