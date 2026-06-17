 Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Stuns In Red & Gold ₹2.79 Lakh Saree, But It's Her Embroidered Statement Blouse That Steals Attention
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Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Stuns In Red & Gold ₹2.79 Lakh Saree, But It's Her Embroidered Statement Blouse That Steals Attention

Ahead of the release of Gram Chikitsalay, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor showcased a regal ethnic look in a red-and-gold tissue saree from Mrunalini Rao. The outfit featured detailed zardozi work, paisley motifs and floral designs. Paired with a bold embroidered blouse, the luxurious ensemble carried a price tag of Rs 2.79 lakh.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Stuns In Red & Gold ₹2.79 Lakh Saree, But It's Her Embroidered Statement Blouse That Steals Attention
Price Of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Regal Saree Will Leave You Surprised | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming show Gram Chikitsalay, set to premiere on June 23, turned heads during the promotions in a stunning red and gold saree. The actress showcased how traditional Indian wear can create an unforgettable fashion statement, effortlessly blending elegance, grace, and timeless charm.

The actress wore a stunning red and gold tissue saree by Mrunalini Rao, decorated with beautiful ornamental motifs all over. The saree featured a hand-embroidered zardozi border on contrasting red raw silk, adding a touch of elegance and luxury. The border was detailed with intricate paisley patterns and delicate floral jaal designs, giving the outfit a regal appeal.

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However, the real highlight of the look was the statement blouse. Designed in a bold red shade, the pot-neck blouse stood out with its detailed zardozi embroidery, perfectly complementing the saree, while the cap sleeves added a structured and stylish finish. Priced at Rs 2.79 lakh, the luxurious saree and blouse combination made for a truly regal fashion statement.

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Akansha kept her accessories minimal for this regal look, choosing only a chunky ring to complement the outfit. For her makeup, she opted for a soft, glowing look with a hint of blush, allowing her radiant skin and the stunning saree to remain the center of attention.

For her hair, Akansha styled it in a sleek ponytail, leaving a few loose strands at the front to softly frame her face and add a touch of effortless elegance to the look.

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