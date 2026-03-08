'Fat Needles, IV Drip, & Surgery': Akansha Ranjan Opens Up About Her Intense Egg Freezing Journey, Calls Women 'Badasses'

Akansha Ranjan Shares Egg Freezing Journey | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Akansha Ranjan, who made her acting debut with the Netflix film Guilty in 2020, recently opened up about her egg-freezing journey. On Women’s Day 2026 (March 8), the 32-year-old shared that the past two weeks had been 'intense' and revealed she finally underwent surgery on Saturday, calling women 'badasses' and saying she is in awe of how capable the female body is.

Akansha Ranjan Shares Egg Freezing Journey

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Akansha wrote, "Yesterday I froze my eggs!! I really didn’t plan on sharing, but today feels like the right day to say this… the female body is EXTRAORDINARY. The last two weeks were… intense."

In the first photo, the actress is seen on a hospital bed, eating hospital food. She revealed that she had to inject herself with 'fat needles' every day, while dealing with hormones, bloating, mood swings, endless scans, medications, an IV drip, and finally surgery. She added that women are 'badasses' and said she is in awe of how wonderfully intelligent and capable women’s bodies are.

Check it out:

'Could Barely Manage 20-Min Wobble Around My Building'

In the second photo from today, Akansha is seen dressed in athleisure wear. "The 2nd pic is from today- dressing for the job I want. Athletic and getting back to my routine.. even though I could barely manage a 20-minute wobble around my building. But honestly, that felt like enough! Because this body just did something pretty amazing. Happy Women’s Day," wrote the actress.

Work Front

The actress was last seen in Gram Chikitsalay, which premiered on 9 May 2025 on Prime Video.

Directed by Rahul Pandey, the show also starred Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi and Vinay Pathak.

Earlier, she has starred in several shows ncluding Monica, O My Darling and Ray.