 Is Alia Bhatt's BFF Akansha Ranjan Dating Gunjan Saxena Director Sharan Sharma? Actress REACTS
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made her film debut with Guilty in 2020.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
article-image

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who made her acting debut with the 2020 film Guilty, has made her relationship official with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl director Sharan Saxena.

While there were several rumours about their relationship, the actress told ETimes, “Yes, I am in a relationship with Sharan. While I have not hidden the fact that I am dating him, I don’t like to discuss my personal life too much.”

Akansha, who is Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's best friend, said that she is certain about carving a path for herself in the industry. “Making a mark all on my own has a different kick to it! And I can feel it. Nobody can say that I had it easy or that anyone helped me,” she added.

On the work front, Akansha was also seen in the 2021 Netflix series Ray, where she was seen opposite Harshvardhan Kapoor. She was last seen in Monica, O My Darling, alongside Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi.

Sharan, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, which features Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. The film is slated to release on 31st May 2024.

