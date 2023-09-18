Netizens Accuse Alia Bhatt Of Getting Lip Fillers As She's Spotted At Akansha Ranjan’s Birthday Bash (WATCH) |

Bollywood actor-producer Alia Bhatt was seen at her best friend Akansha Ranjan’s birthday bash held at Akina in Mumbai on Sunday evening. The Darlings actor sashayed in style as she opted for an Alexandre Vauthier fringe dress in the royal blue shade. Alia was accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

However, as Alia posed for the paparazzi, and her videos and pictures from the outing surfaced on social media, a section of netizens accused the actress of getting lip fillers. One user wrote, “Bechari kaisi dikhne lagi hai.” “She has done something u her face or it's just makeup,” added another. Another commented, “She has got some lip fillers done.” One user stated, “Lipstick na lagani pade toh fillers kerwa lo.” “'Wipe it off' didn't happen today!” wrote one user referencing her viral makeup video that resulted in her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor receiving flak.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently enjoying the success of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. She will be next seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Farhan Akhtar is all set to return to director's chair after over a decade with 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The film was announced in 2021 but since then, there has been no update on the same. While there were rumours that the film had been shelved, Alia announced in August last year that it was indeed happening, and that it will go on floors in 2023.

Earlier this year, Farhan shared a picture of himself with a shooting camera along with a note.

He wrote, "Every once in a while, I stop and think about how lucky we filmmakers are .. to think up a story and then connect with like-minded dreamers to bring that story to life .. to get to share what once lived just in the mind with the world and hopefully .. hopefully.. elicit the intended emotional response."

The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.

