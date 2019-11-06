Janhvi Kapoor flaunting curves in thigh-high slit purple dress, see pics

If there’s any new-age celebrity who has their fashion game on point, it has to be Janhvi Kapoor. She manages to look like a dream in everything she wears, be it western outfits or ethnic outfits. Creating a record of sorts, Janhvi Kapoor is just one movie old in the industry and has 6 movies lined up in her kitty!

Dressed up in a purple dress by Alina Anwar Couture, a luxury brand based in Dubai, Janhvi Kapoor looks mesmerizing in a thigh-high slit gown with a trail. Leaving her hair in a messy ponytail, Janvhi kept her makeup minimal and has donned multiple accessories by Swarovski and Anaqa Jewels. Rounding off her look with champagne heels by Sophia Webster, Janhvi Kapoor’s stylist, Mohit Rai surely knows how to make her look like the queen that she is.