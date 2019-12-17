Jamia violence: Anurag Kashyap mocks Akshay Kumar, RTs tweet saying he has a 'spine missing'

Earlier, he called the Narendra Modi's government "fascist" over the police crackdown on the students. Kashyap said that he cannot stay "silent any longer"."This has gone too far... (I) can't stay silent any longer. This government is clearly fascist... and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet.." he tweeted.

The Delhi Police on Monday said that it used minimum force and showed maximum restraint despite provocation by protesters during violence at Jamia Nagar area on Sunday.

"The police showed maximum restraint despite provocation by the protesters. being a professional force, the Delhi police used minimum force," said Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa He also informed that around 30 police personnel received injuries, two SHO suffered fractures and one of Delhi police personnel is in ICU.

"Two FIRs have been registered for rioting and arsoning. Crime Branch will investigate the matter from all angles", he added.

Several students and cops sustained injuries in a protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 in Jamia Nagar area yesterday.

In August, Kashyap had deleted his Twitter account, saying that his parents and daughter were receiving threats due to his political views.

"When your parents start to get calls and your daughter gets online threats you know that no one wants to talk.There isn't going to be reason or rationale. Thugs will rule and thuggery will be the new way of life. Congratulations everyone on this new India and hope you all thrive.

"Wish you all the happiness and success. This would be my last tweet as I leave twitter. When I won't be allowed to speak my mind without fear then I would rather not speak at all. Goodbye," Kashyap had written in his last Twitter post.