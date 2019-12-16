CAA Protests: Sayani Gupta mocks Ayushmann, Ranveer's selfie with PM Modi, asks them to speak up

Violent protests erupted near Jamai Millia Islamia in Delhi and at the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh against the amended Citizenship Act. Hundreds of students clashed with police that soon turned violent. The university had turned into a battlefield, as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Act.

Several Bollywood celebs reacted over the ongoing menace and urged for immediate action by the authorities.

Article 15 actress Sayani Gupta, shared the famous Bollywood selfie of actors and filmmakers with PM Narendra Modi, and wrote, “"On behalf of the students of Jamia & AMU request at least one of you to tweet or message Mr.Modi condemning this act of police brutality and violence against students. The time has come to speak up guys. Yes? No? May be? @RanveerOfficial @karanjohar @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao"