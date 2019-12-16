CAA Protests: Sayani Gupta mocks Ayushmann, Ranveer's selfie with PM Modi, asks them to speak up

Violent protests erupted near Jamai Millia Islamia in Delhi and at the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh against the amended Citizenship Act. Hundreds of students clashed with police that soon turned violent. The university had turned into a battlefield, as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Act.
Several Bollywood celebs reacted over the ongoing menace and urged for immediate action by the authorities.
Article 15 actress Sayani Gupta, shared the famous Bollywood selfie of actors and filmmakers with PM Narendra Modi, and wrote, “"On behalf of the students of Jamia & AMU request at least one of you to tweet or message Mr.Modi condemning this act of police brutality and violence against students. The time has come to speak up guys. Yes? No? May be? @RanveerOfficial @karanjohar @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao"
Ali Fazal took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “I cant sleep while my country burns. @DelhiPolice @ArvindKejriwal sir can you not release orders to stop this with immediate effect. God i sound like a moron begging on twitter.”
Meanwhile Farhan Akhtar slammed a user who said, “Hi @FarOutAkhtar @Javedakhtarjadu @azmishabana, reach out to your qaum & tell them not to destroy my country's property. Don't cry when these rioters get arrested & beaten black & blue.” The filmmaker replied, “Going to request David Dhawan to cast you in ‘Bigot no 1.’ .. you are perfect for the part.”
Protesters had torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with the police in New Friends Colony, near JMI, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.
Following the arson on roads, police entered the Jamia university campus.
A Jamia students' body claimed they had nothing to do with the arson and "certain elements" had joined during the protest and "disrupted" it. They also accused the police of high-handedness.
Soon after the violence, Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan claimed that the Delhi Police entered the campus without permission and beat up staff members and students.
Police said they entered the university campus only to control the volatile situation.
The protest was being held against the contentious law which seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims religious minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India to escape religious persecution.
