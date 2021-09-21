Jacqueline Fernandez to team up with Deep Money for a music video?

Deep Money, who rose to fame with Race 3's peppy number Hiriye, has been a busy man. According to the grapevine, the singer was already in talks with a couple of heroines right from Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha and a few more to feature in a series of music videos he was working upon during the lockdown. A source in the know says, “The latest buzz Jacqueline has been finalised and the video will be shot soon in Birmingham.”

Actresses, who will be seen in his other song videos, are Daisy Shah and Rashami Desai. The source adds that, Daisy’s video has completed shooting. “Daisy’s video titled Hajoor which was shot in Mumbai-Film city is ready for release. In fact the video was all set to release on 6th September, 2021. However, due to certain unavoidable circumstances the release date has been pushed."

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 07:00 AM IST