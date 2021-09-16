'We are not glorifying anybody': Dino Morea reacts to 'The Empire' controversy

Dino Morea has tasted success in TV, movies and OTT. He began his acting stint from the small screen with Captain Vyom and then switched to Bollywood with the 1999 romance drama Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi.

Post the megahit Raaz (2002), a string of debacles followed. There was a lull of sorts for the actor, who went missing from the big screen (barring a few guest appearances here and there) after Pyaar Impossible in 2010. He then did the 2017 Tamil/Malayalam film, Solo.

Cut to 2020, when Dino stepped into the OTT space with Karisma Kapoor-starrer Mentalhood and Ronit Roy, Tisca Chopra’s Hostages season 2. Since then, the actor has continued to make his presence felt in the digital world with series like Tandav and the latest, The Empire.

Based on Alex Rutherford’s Empire of the Moghul series, The Empire sees Dino play the negative character of Shaibani Khan. But, the actor is unfazed by the labels attached to villainous roles. Instead, he says that actors can’t be boxed into a particular image in today’s times.

“As an actor, I’m not really worried about being typecast. I feel it doesn’t happen anymore. Every character has its unique trajectory, and I try to do my best for every role I take up. So, yes, if offered another negative role, I will take it. I feel certain negative characters, or the ones with grey shades, provide more scope for acting. These characters help you excel. And such interesting characters allure me,” says Dino, who previously also played the antagonist in Hostages season 2.

While Dino has received praise for his performance, the Disney+Hotstar series faced criticism over the glorification of Mughal history. Sharing his thoughts, Dino adds, “If you read the book, you will understand that there is a lot of fiction mixed with history to dramatise the narrative and make it more fun to read. Likewise, we have fictionalised our story as well, so viewers remain engaged with the story. Yes, it tells the story of the Mughal era, but we are not glorifying anybody. It’s not history; it’s just a lot of fiction.”

Advertisement

Dino, who ventured into production with Jism 2 in 2012, has seated himself again in the producer’s chair with the recently-released Helmet. Headlined by Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl, the movie was released digitally earlier this month on Zee5. Ask him about his plans as a producer, Dino cuts in and says, “I don’t want to work on any one particular genre as a producer. I want to tell good stories and produce quality content that will keep people engaged and entertained.” The actor also has two web series in his kitty as a producer.

“An entrepreneur is someone who ideates and then executes those ideas. I have not reached the point of satiety yet. I always wish to do more and more,” Dino adds.

Dino, who is a fitness enthusiast, likes to indulge in a game of football once in a while or head off for a trek when time permits. He has set up free open gyms in Mumbai to encourage people to stay fit. “We have also managed to set those up in various parts of the country. We are trying to make India fit. I feel happy to see people making use of these fitness stations,” Dino signs off.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:27 AM IST