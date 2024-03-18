 Jackky Bhagnani CONFIRMS His Acting Comeback, Reveals He'll Be Back After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's Release
Jackky Bhagnani was in the news more for his recent wedding to Rakul Preet Singh.

IANSUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani has said he will stage a comeback to the silver screen soon. Bhagnani, who has been in the news more for his recent wedding to Rakul Preet Singh, said his return to acting will happen after the release of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

He said this on the sidelines of the rollout of recyclable plastic benches at a Mumbai school on Global Recycle Day 2024. Of course, Bhagnani was quick to add, "But right now I have only one focus till Eid and that is 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'."

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and with a star cast led by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Prithviraj Sukumaran, BMCM is being billed as the biggest release this Eid.

When asked about Holi, which is round the corner, Bhagnani said, "I love Holi, but I haven't played Holi in the last couple of years because I know we waste a lot of water during the festival. So, we play Holi with basic herbal colours and eat good food." Delving into the theme of Global Recycle Day, Bhagnani stressed the urgency of climate change.

He said, "Climate change is not a myth, this is happening right now, summers are hotter and winters are colder; icebergs are melting, untimely rainfall is happening, so this is really important. We all are learning what we must do, and when I got the opportunity to come here and promote recycling, we made a bench here by recycling plastic. If that adds one per cent to general awareness, I think it is an honour."

