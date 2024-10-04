 'Its Scary, A Nightmare': Anurag Kashyap Praises Ananya Panday’s 'Career Best' Performance In CTRL
HomeEntertainment'Its Scary, A Nightmare': Anurag Kashyap Praises Ananya Panday’s 'Career Best' Performance In CTRL

CTRL features Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat, an influencer couple named Nella Awasthi and Joe Mascarenhas.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
article-image

Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat's cyber-thriller film has finally premiered on Netflix today, October 4 and it is receiving rave reviews. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to his social media handle and praised Panday's performance and called it her 'career best,' while also commending director Vikramaditya Motwane for his work.

Sharing the poster of CTRL on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "@motwayne is out with another banger . Again pushing the boundaries of technology and storytelling. You can not contain the man, or put him in a box . Always braver than everyone around him . For me he has always been the go to person, he introduced me to my first still camera, he taught me sound design and the importance of it, introduced me to Mac Book."

Check it out:

article-image

He added, "Always a step ahead of everyone . Now he has hone and made this modern day horror fable . Its a thriller, its scary, its a nightmare with a career best central performance by @ananyapanday. I was lucky to see it on screen but now streaming on @netflix.in. Watch it with good headphones. Congratulations to @nikhildwivedi25. It takes equal amounts of balls to back that it takes to make it . Good job team."

article-image

In CTRL, Ananya and Vihaan play the role of the 'perfect' influencer couple named Nella Awasthi and Joe Mascarenhas respectively. Things take a turn, when she figures out that her boyfriend is cheating on her, and she turns to an AI app to take control of her life and erase him from it.

article-image

This marks Ananya and Vihaan's second collaboration after Call Me Bae, which premiered in September 2024 on Amazon Prime Videos. They are also set to reunite for the sequel to the series.

