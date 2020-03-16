'It’s not the time to politicise a pandemic': Ekta Kapoor, Richa Chadha debate over coronavirus patients running away from hospitals

The deadly coronavirus pandemic, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has claimed 6,523 lives worldwide and 169,935 people have been tested positive for the virus so far. In India, two people have died and the total positive cases rose to 113 on Monday.

However, there are reports that the people who have tested positive for coronavirus or those whose test results are awaited, have fled the hospital. Such reports were received from Nagpur and Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

Stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal took to Twitter on Sunday and said that the people are running away from the hospitals because they have no trust in the government. "All these people running away from hospitals and medical authorities in India when they have symptoms of #Covid19 is the best indicator of the relationship and trust that the average Indian citizen has with the state and government," she wrote.