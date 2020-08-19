SC orders CBI probe into Sushant's death: Kangana Ranaut calls it a historic day, congratulates 'SSR warriors'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has hailed the Supreme Court order for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The actress said that this was a historic day because so many controversial deaths have happened in the past but never in the history of India has a closed case been reopened.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into Sushant's death, and asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far to the investigating bureau.

"It's a historic day. So many controversial deaths have happened in the past but never in the history of India a closed case has opened and this movement was not just limited to India," Kangana said.

She said justice for Sushant, who was found dead on June 14 in his residence in Mumbai, is something that not only all of India wants. It has become a global movement. "Indians all across the globe, whether it is Australia or America or Mauritius, sought justice for Sushant, with commendable leadership of resolve at the Centre. We the people of India, who have risen and awakened to the mafias that prevail in all fields. Whether it was Divya Bharti, Sridevi or many people who succumbed to these mysterious deaths, or Lal Bahadur Shastri or many leaders, these mafias prevail in all kind of fields," Kangana said.

The actress credits the collective consciousness of people that made this happen. "It's the victory of humanity," she said.

Earlier, Kangana took to social media shortly after the verdict to express joy over the Supreme Court ruling. "Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING #CBITakesOver," read a post in the official Twitter account of Team Kangana Ranaut.