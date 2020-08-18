'Award Wapsi', Kangana Ranaut’s fresh salvo against Karan Johar

Trust the ever-dependable Angel of Justice/ Rabble-rouser No.1 to unfailingly stir things up…yet again. We are referring, of course, to the redoubtable Ms Kangana Ranaut, who lets nary a day go by without firing a fresh salvo. The target is again her old nemesis, Karan Johar. This time Ms Ranaut is demanding that the Indian government, no less, step in to take back the Padma Shri awarded to Johar for four key reasons: 1) Intimidating her on an international platform 2) Conspiring against Sushant Singh Rajput and attempting to destroy his career 3) Supporting Pakistan during the Uri battle, and 4) Making an ‘anti-national’ film against the armed forces, namely Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Tut, tut, dear reader, this is not the time to hark back to January this year, when Ms Ranaut was all honey and dew as she congratulated Johar on winning the esteemed award – her mellowness was clearly the result of being awarded the Padma Shri simultaneously. “I heartily congratulate him,” she had cooed. “I think he totally deserves this award. As a producer, the kind of films he backs, whether it is Kesari or Good Newwz, are commendable, as is the position he has worked to achieve. Even though his father gave him a head start, he has risen to the top because of his own efforts and merits.”

No one missed the ill-concealed crack at Johar’s roots in the last part of her saccharine-laced speech. We haven’t forgotten, after all, Kangana’s crackling allegations against the host, to his face, on his show ‘Koffee With Karan’ in 2017. She had reminded him how he had mocked her English on the same show. She had even thanked him for it, claiming it drove her to work on her dialect and prove her mettle. She had ended by requesting Karan to write a chapter on nepotism in her biopic, in which he would play “that stereotypical Bollywood biggie …very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.” How everyone had gasped in delight – who doesn’t love a bit of cyanide in the brew!