'Award Wapsi', Kangana Ranaut’s fresh salvo against Karan Johar

Trust the ever-dependable Angel of Justice/ Rabble-rouser No.1 to unfailingly stir things up…yet again. We are referring, of course, to the redoubtable Ms Kangana Ranaut, who lets nary a day go by without firing a fresh salvo. The target is again her old nemesis, Karan Johar. This time Ms Ranaut is demanding that the Indian government, no less, step in to take back the Padma Shri awarded to Johar for four key reasons: 1) Intimidating her on an international platform 2) Conspiring against Sushant Singh Rajput and attempting to destroy his career 3) Supporting Pakistan during the Uri battle, and 4) Making an ‘anti-national’ film against the armed forces, namely Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Tut, tut, dear reader, this is not the time to hark back to January this year, when Ms Ranaut was all honey and dew as she congratulated Johar on winning the esteemed award – her mellowness was clearly the result of being awarded the Padma Shri simultaneously. “I heartily congratulate him,” she had cooed. “I think he totally deserves this award. As a producer, the kind of films he backs, whether it is Kesari or Good Newwz, are commendable, as is the position he has worked to achieve. Even though his father gave him a head start, he has risen to the top because of his own efforts and merits.”
No one missed the ill-concealed crack at Johar’s roots in the last part of her saccharine-laced speech. We haven’t forgotten, after all, Kangana’s crackling allegations against the host, to his face, on his show ‘Koffee With Karan’ in 2017. She had reminded him how he had mocked her English on the same show. She had even thanked him for it, claiming it drove her to work on her dialect and prove her mettle. She had ended by requesting Karan to write a chapter on nepotism in her biopic, in which he would play “that stereotypical Bollywood biggie …very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.” How everyone had gasped in delight – who doesn’t love a bit of cyanide in the brew!
The feud has been chugging along, till the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide this year. Kangana has been at the forefront of the campaign demanding justice for the actor. More importantly, she has also made some serious allegations against her bete noir and Aditya Chopra, both of whom have already been called in by the police to record their statements.
But Johar is not off Kangana’s hook yet… We now know that 1) She felt intimidated by Karan stating at the London School of Economics in March 2017, “You cannot be this victim at every given point of time who has a sad story to tell about how you have been terrorised by the bad world of the industry, leave it.” 2) She holds Karan responsible for signing Sushant for Drive and then ‘dumping’ the film on Netflix, saying he could not find buyers for a ‘flop star’ film 3) She believes Karan ‘supported Pakistan’ after the Uri attack by signing on Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and finally 4) She believes his film production Gunjan Saxena shows male air force officers in a negative light. We’d like to add point 5) The lady has way too much free time on hand.
Recently, her team shared a shayari for Johar, which ended - ‘When will you understand, Karan Johar, that a soldier is simply a soldier?’ Time also for the rest of us to understand that a habitual headline-hitter is simply a chronic attention-seeker.
