'Must explain his actions': Kangana's team on Aamir's meet with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan

According to the official website of Presidency of the Republic of Turkey, the first lady received the actor at the presidential residence at the Huber Mansion in Istanbul on Saturday, India's 74th Independence Day. Khan, 55, briefed Erdogan about the social responsibility projects he is associated with during the meeting and the first lady congratulated him for addressing social issues in his films, as per the statement on the website.

"Mr Khan stated that he would complete the shooting of his latest film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which couldn't be completed in India due to COVID-19, in Turkey, and invited First Lady Erdogan to the film set," the press release further read.

Taking to Twitter, Erdogan shared her experience of meeting the Bollywood superstar. "I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it," she tweeted, with pictures of the meeting.