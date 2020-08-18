'Must explain his actions': Kangana's team on Aamir's meet with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who's currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Istanbul, met the Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan on Saturday. The meeting, however, sparked outrage on social media platforms and many opined that Khan's meeting did not send out a good message considering that the Turkish President had 'spoken against India many times'. Kangana Ranaut's digital team also weighed in on the same and said that the 'Dangal' actor 'is coming as a hypocrite'.
Reacting to a panel discussion on a news channel, they tweeted, "Hmmm this is definitely worrying on many levels, for India @aamir_khan isn’t just an actor he participates and involves himslef with this nation on many levels,he is a very big icon, he is coming across as a hypocrite now he must explain his actions because many are hurt."
According to the official website of Presidency of the Republic of Turkey, the first lady received the actor at the presidential residence at the Huber Mansion in Istanbul on Saturday, India's 74th Independence Day. Khan, 55, briefed Erdogan about the social responsibility projects he is associated with during the meeting and the first lady congratulated him for addressing social issues in his films, as per the statement on the website.
"Mr Khan stated that he would complete the shooting of his latest film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which couldn't be completed in India due to COVID-19, in Turkey, and invited First Lady Erdogan to the film set," the press release further read.
Taking to Twitter, Erdogan shared her experience of meeting the Bollywood superstar. "I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it," she tweeted, with pictures of the meeting.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)