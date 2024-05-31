'It’s 2024 Eminem Vs 2000 Slim Shady': Netizens Compare Rapper's First Single Houdini To The Real Slim Shady

Eminem | Instagram

Rapper Eminem treated fans by dropping his first single Houdini, from the album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) on Friday (May 31). The song Houdini has a catchy melody sampled from the 1982 hit song Abracadabra by the Steve Miller Band, along with echoes of Eminem's 2002 mega single Without Me.

Eminem shows off his signature humor and irreverence in Houdini, giving a dynamic performance that transports listeners to both his past and present. The rap legend is at the peak of his game on this song, which features a cameo-filled video that heightens the spectacle. It offers a sardonic yet funny reflection on his life in the '90s in comparison to the modern world.

Fans Reaction To Houdini

As soon as the iconic rapper shared the track on social media, fans created a buzz with excitement over its release, and showed their love in the comments. Many fans compared his track to the early 2000s track The Real Slim Shady from his third album The Marshall Mathers LP.

One of the user wrote, "It’s 2024 Eminem vs 2000 Slim Shady."

While another comment read, "Oh shit we getting old shady"

"AMAZING! Thank you for the nostalgia Slim. Means everything to take us from this shitty age & take us back to the golden age", one of the users wrote.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Eminem revealed the news of the album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) during the NFL Draft in April.

While, he announced the track in style as in The Detroit Free Press, Newspaper on Monday (May 13), he gave a fake obituary bidding farewell to Slim Shady. It was headlined as 'Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions.'

Read Also Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Scott Marries Longtime Boyfriend Evan McClintock

Eminem is known for some hip-hop tracks such as Lose Yourself, Without Me, Rap God, The Real Slim Shady, Stan, and many more. Reportedly, since he had not revealed the date of his upcoming album, fans assume that The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is his last album.