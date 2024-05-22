Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Scott Marries Longtime Boyfriend Evan McClintock

Hailie Jade Scott and Evan McClintock |

Eminem, the iconic rapper known for his sharp lyrics and powerful stage presence, took on a different role this weekend as he witnessed his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, exchange vows with her fiance Evan McClintock in an intimate ceremony in Battle Creek, MI.

The proud father was front and centre at the joyous occasion, celebrating alongside close friends and family, as confirmed by TMZ.

The intimate affair saw Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, donning a tuxedo as he took to the dance floor with his daughter, Hailie, who looked resplendent in her white bridal gown.

Images obtained by TMZ showcase the heartfelt moment shared between father and daughter, as they twirled and swayed to the music, surrounded by loved ones.

In addition to the touching dance, Eminem posed for photographs alongside the newlyweds, radiating happiness and pride.

Hailie, now 28 and a successful podcaster and social media influencer, has been a central figure in Eminem's life, often referenced in his music as a symbol of his love and devotion as a father.

The wedding, held at the picturesque Greencrest Manor, marked a significant milestone for Hailie and Evan, who have been together since 2016 and got engaged last February.

Sharing the pictures from her intimate ceremony, Hailie wrote, "Waking up a wife this week. We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, and so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family and friends that travelled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband and wife."

The presence of renowned figures such as 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and Jimmy Iovine added an extra layer of star-studded glamour to the occasion, TMZ reported.