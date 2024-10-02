'Even Adults Shouldn’t Watch': Voice Artiste Aakash Ahuja Recalls Dubbing Shinchan Dancing Naked, Calls Show 'Lewd'

The Japanese cartoon show Shinchan began airing in India in 2006 and quickly became one of the most popular programs among children. It was based on the life of a five-year-old boy (Shinchan) and his family, the Noharas. However, it was banned in 2008 after Indian parents protested against its vulgar and inappropriate content.

Aakash Ahuja, who was the voice artiste of Shinchan called the show 'dirty.' In an interview with The Motor Mouth YouTube channel, he said, "I have seen Shinchan dancing naked and I have dubbed that too. Because they would say that you dub this, then we’ll see. He would sing lines like ‘haathi, mera pyara haathi’ and it was so lewd. Even adults shouldn’t watch it, it was so dirty. They would censor it all later."

Further, Aakash said that in the show, there was a line, ‘Bachhe churane vali moti budhiya (fat woman who steals babies),' after which a case was filed and by that time they had done around 150-200 episodes. "I was called and all those lines were changed otherwise Shinchan would never be put on air. We changed all those lines so it could go on TV," he recalled.

On quitting Shinchan, he said that he decided to quit dubbing for the show after he finished his 10th standard and wanted to focus on his higher studies. He revealed that his voice was also getting into adolescence, making it impossible for him to produce the same voice he had at the age of 10.

"At one point, there was so much strain that I had to go to an ENT doctor. That doctor said that if you continue, there is a risk of you losing your voice. I would also spend a lot of time with headphones so that could also impact my hearing," he concluded.